Benjamin Greulich

Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated

Benjamin Greulich
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
114 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 334%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
837
Profit Trade:
703 (83.99%)
Loss Trade:
134 (16.01%)
Best Trade:
116.64 EUR
Worst Trade:
-44.18 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 293.20 EUR (82 737 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-625.10 EUR (52 133 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
56 (21.92 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
116.64 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
49.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.87%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.73
Long Trade:
393 (46.95%)
Short Trade:
444 (53.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.07
Profitto previsto:
0.80 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.84 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.66 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-116.65 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.26%
Previsione annuale:
15.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 EUR
Massimale:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
Per equità:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 301
NZDCAD 276
AUDNZD 226
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 327
NZDCAD 230
AUDNZD 189
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 10K
AUDNZD 7.7K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +116.64 EUR
Worst Trade: -44 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.92 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -116.65 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteForexEU-MT5-Live
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.68 × 517
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.09 × 114
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.19 × 212
VantageInternational-Live
1.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.79 × 61
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.63 × 187
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
StriforSVG-Live
4.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
AdmiralsGroup-Live
8.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
8.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
FBS-Real
13.67 × 3
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
2 più
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Valutazione media:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Copia

