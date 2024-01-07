- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|301
|NZDCAD
|276
|AUDNZD
|226
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|327
|NZDCAD
|230
|AUDNZD
|189
|EURUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|4
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|10K
|AUDNZD
|7.7K
|EURUSD
|501
|GBPUSD
|59
|USDJPY
|295
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteForexEU-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.68 × 517
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.95 × 625
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.09 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.19 × 212
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.64 × 229
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.79 × 61
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.52 × 137
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.63 × 187
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
StriforSVG-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|7.38 × 471
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|8.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|8.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.57 × 515
|
FBS-Real
|13.67 × 3
|
Weltrade-Real
|14.70 × 140
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)
I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.