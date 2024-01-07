SinaisSeções
Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated
Benjamin Greulich

Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated

Benjamin Greulich
2 comentários
Confiabilidade
130 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 370%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 088
Negociações com lucro:
930 (85.47%)
Negociações com perda:
158 (14.52%)
Melhor negociação:
116.64 EUR
Pior negociação:
-44.18 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 518.14 EUR (95 781 pips)
Perda bruta:
-779.01 EUR (69 294 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
105 (51.09 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
116.64 EUR (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
52.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
34.87%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
6.34
Negociações longas:
498 (45.77%)
Negociações curtas:
590 (54.23%)
Fator de lucro:
1.95
Valor esperado:
0.68 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.63 EUR
Perda média:
-4.93 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-116.65 EUR (4)
Crescimento mensal:
1.65%
Previsão anual:
21.36%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.02 EUR
Máximo:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 440
AUDNZD 338
NZDCAD 276
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 369
AUDNZD 228
NZDCAD 230
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 2.3K
NZDCAD 10K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +116.64 EUR
Pior negociação: -44 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +51.09 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -116.65 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboMarketsCY-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
0.06 × 35
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 512
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.18 × 209
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.76 × 58
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.43 × 184
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
Forex.com-Live 536
16.67 × 6
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Classificação Média:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
