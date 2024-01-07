信号部分
Benjamin Greulich

Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated

Benjamin Greulich
2条评论
可靠性
130
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 370%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 088
盈利交易:
930 (85.47%)
亏损交易:
158 (14.52%)
最好交易:
116.64 EUR
最差交易:
-44.18 EUR
毛利:
1 518.14 EUR (95 781 pips)
毛利亏损:
-779.01 EUR (69 294 pips)
最大连续赢利:
105 (51.09 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
116.64 EUR (1)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
52.90%
最大入金加载:
34.87%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
6.34
长期交易:
498 (45.77%)
短期交易:
590 (54.23%)
利润因子:
1.95
预期回报:
0.68 EUR
平均利润:
1.63 EUR
平均损失:
-4.93 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-116.65 EUR (4)
每月增长:
1.65%
年度预测:
21.36%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.02 EUR
最大值:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
净值:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 440
AUDNZD 338
NZDCAD 276
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 369
AUDNZD 228
NZDCAD 230
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 2.3K
NZDCAD 10K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +116.64 EUR
最差交易: -44 EUR
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +51.09 EUR
最大连续亏损: -116.65 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboMarketsCY-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
0.06 × 35
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 512
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.18 × 209
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.76 × 58
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.43 × 184
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
Forex.com-Live 536
16.67 × 6
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


平均等级:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
