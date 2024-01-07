SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated
Benjamin Greulich

Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated

Benjamin Greulich
2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
130 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 370%
RoboMarketsCY-ECN
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 088
Transacciones Rentables:
930 (85.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
158 (14.52%)
Mejor transacción:
116.64 EUR
Peor transacción:
-44.18 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
1 518.14 EUR (95 781 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-779.01 EUR (69 294 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
105 (51.09 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
116.64 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
52.90%
Carga máxima del depósito:
34.87%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
6.34
Transacciones Largas:
498 (45.77%)
Transacciones Cortas:
590 (54.23%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.95
Beneficio Esperado:
0.68 EUR
Beneficio medio:
1.63 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-4.93 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-116.65 EUR (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.65%
Pronóstico anual:
21.36%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.02 EUR
Máxima:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
De fondos:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 440
AUDNZD 338
NZDCAD 276
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 369
AUDNZD 228
NZDCAD 230
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 2.3K
NZDCAD 10K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +116.64 EUR
Peor transacción: -44 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +51.09 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -116.65 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboMarketsCY-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
0.06 × 35
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 512
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.18 × 209
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.76 × 58
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.43 × 184
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
Forex.com-Live 536
16.67 × 6
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Evaluación media:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated
30 USD al mes
370%
0
0
USD
939
EUR
130
100%
1 088
85%
53%
1.94
0.68
EUR
65%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.