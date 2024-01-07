SignauxSections
Benjamin Greulich

Bulletride Pacific Pullback dedicated

2 avis
Fiabilité
114 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 334%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
836
Bénéfice trades:
702 (83.97%)
Perte trades:
134 (16.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
116.64 EUR
Pire transaction:
-44.18 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 293.07 EUR (82 716 pips)
Perte brute:
-625.10 EUR (52 133 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
56 (21.92 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
116.64 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
49.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.87%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.73
Longs trades:
392 (46.89%)
Courts trades:
444 (53.11%)
Facteur de profit:
2.07
Rendement attendu:
0.80 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.84 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.66 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-116.65 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-116.65 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.30%
Prévision annuelle:
15.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.02 EUR
Maximal:
116.65 EUR (15.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.72% (116.80 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
65.11% (483.09 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 300
NZDCAD 276
AUDNZD 226
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 326
NZDCAD 230
AUDNZD 189
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 4
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 10K
AUDNZD 7.7K
EURUSD 501
GBPUSD 59
USDJPY 295
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +116.64 EUR
Pire transaction: -44 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.92 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -116.65 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboMarkets-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteForexEU-MT5-Live
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.68 × 517
FPMarkets-Live
0.80 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 625
RoboForex-ECN
1.09 × 114
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.19 × 212
VantageInternational-Live
1.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.64 × 229
Tickmill-Live
1.79 × 61
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.52 × 137
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.63 × 187
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
StriforSVG-Live
4.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
7.38 × 471
AdmiralsGroup-Live
8.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
8.33 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
8.57 × 515
FBS-Real
13.67 × 3
Weltrade-Real
14.70 × 140
2 plus...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Note moyenne:
Marina David
71
Marina David 2024.01.07 19:30 
 

Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)

Joachim Seibert
31
Joachim Seibert 2024.01.04 14:37 
 

I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.

2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.16 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.03 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 13:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.11 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.08.01 12:52
No swaps are charged
2024.07.25 10:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
