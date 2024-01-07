- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|300
|NZDCAD
|276
|AUDNZD
|226
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|326
|NZDCAD
|230
|AUDNZD
|189
|EURUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|4
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|10K
|AUDNZD
|7.7K
|EURUSD
|501
|GBPUSD
|59
|USDJPY
|295
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboMarkets-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteForexEU-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.68 × 517
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.95 × 625
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.09 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.19 × 212
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.64 × 229
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.79 × 61
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.52 × 137
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.63 × 187
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
StriforSVG-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|7.38 × 471
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|8.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|8.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.57 × 515
|
FBS-Real
|13.67 × 3
|
Weltrade-Real
|14.70 × 140
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since September 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
Fast money at moderate risk....that´s the way I love it...hopefully it stays alive for multiple withdrawals...fly bullet fly ;-)
I tested this signal for a month. I gave it 5 stars cus the logic seems good. It is grid but not always active. It's a good return in relation to the risks. The author mentioned to withdraw profits which makes sence with this strategy. He is a very responsive person and helped me a lot.