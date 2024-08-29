- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
3 109
利益トレード:
2 354 (75.71%)
損失トレード:
755 (24.28%)
ベストトレード:
155.14 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-151.85 EUR
総利益:
6 012.23 EUR (331 216 pips)
総損失:
-3 655.66 EUR (238 544 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
25 (25.59 EUR)
最大連続利益:
183.61 EUR (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
87.91%
最大入金額:
79.65%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
15
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.62
長いトレード:
1 523 (48.99%)
短いトレード:
1 586 (51.01%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.64
期待されたペイオフ:
0.76 EUR
平均利益:
2.55 EUR
平均損失:
-4.84 EUR
最大連続の負け:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-157.35 EUR (2)
月間成長:
4.32%
年間予想:
54.19%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
7.95 EUR
最大の:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
エクイティによる:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|787
|EURUSD
|668
|AUDCAD
|612
|NZDCAD
|537
|AUDNZD
|440
|GBPCAD
|32
|XAGUSD
|20
|EURSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD
|734
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|390
|NZDCAD
|317
|AUDNZD
|225
|GBPCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|-17
|EURSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|EURSGD
|413
|GBPCHF
|133
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +155.14 EUR
最悪のトレード: -152 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +25.59 EUR
最大連続損失: -53.55 EUR
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live20"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.22 × 9
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.39 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 46
I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!
Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.
Expecting he will bring me back into profit.
What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose
Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)
note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).
Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.
if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.
Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you
He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.
Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.
I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.
Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.