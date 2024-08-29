- Cuenta
Total de Trades:
3 109
Transacciones Rentables:
2 354 (75.71%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
755 (24.28%)
Mejor transacción:
155.14 EUR
Peor transacción:
-151.85 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
6 012.23 EUR (331 216 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 655.66 EUR (238 544 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
183.61 EUR (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
87.91%
Carga máxima del depósito:
79.65%
Último trade:
16 horas
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
4.62
Transacciones Largas:
1 523 (48.99%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 586 (51.01%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.64
Beneficio Esperado:
0.76 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.55 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-4.84 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.64%
Pronóstico anual:
54.19%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7.95 EUR
Máxima:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
De fondos:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|787
|EURUSD
|668
|AUDCAD
|612
|NZDCAD
|537
|AUDNZD
|440
|GBPCAD
|32
|XAGUSD
|20
|EURSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPUSD
|734
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|390
|NZDCAD
|317
|AUDNZD
|225
|GBPCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|-17
|EURSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|EURSGD
|413
|GBPCHF
|133
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +155.14 EUR
Peor transacción: -152 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +25.59 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -53.55 EUR
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live20" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.22 × 9
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.39 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 46
otros 219...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Besuchen Sie https://www.zaunschirm.com
I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!
Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.
Expecting he will bring me back into profit.
What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose
Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)
note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).
Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.
if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.
Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you
He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.
Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.
I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.
Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.