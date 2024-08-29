- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|750
|EURUSD
|636
|AUDCAD
|550
|NZDCAD
|499
|AUDNZD
|389
|GBPCAD
|32
|XAGUSD
|20
|EURSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|687
|EURUSD
|980
|AUDCAD
|356
|NZDCAD
|293
|AUDNZD
|202
|GBPCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|-17
|EURSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|17K
|AUDCAD
|25K
|NZDCAD
|15K
|AUDNZD
|13K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|EURSGD
|413
|GBPCHF
|133
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live20" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.22 × 9
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.39 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 46
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑
Dear customers. Ilses Clever Waka is a high risk signal. It's not real Martingale, but all robots used will increase the lot size by a certain amount to reach the TP. If a higher drawdown (30-40%) occurs, I will stop the respective robot and try to reduce the loss manually.
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Um Ilses Clever Waka Signal in bester Qualität zu kopieren, sollten Sie das gleiche IC Konto wie ich verwenden. Einfach auf ictrading registrieren und ein RAW MT4 Konto mit Hebel 1:500 wählen. Sollten Sie bereits ein IC Markets Konto aber nur bis max 1:30 haben, registrieren Sie sich mit einer ANDEREN email Adresse auf ictrading Dort bekommen Sie unabhängig von Ihrem Wohnsitz ein 1:500 Konto.
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅Meine TirolRisk Signale können Sie auch direkt auf roboforex.at für eine Performance Fee von 30% kopieren.
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
USD
EUR
EUR
I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!
Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.
Expecting he will bring me back into profit.
What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose
Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)
note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).
Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.
if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.
Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you
He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.
Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.
I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.
Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.