Wolfgang Zaunschirm

Ilses Clever Waka

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
7 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
128 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 995%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 889
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 180 (75.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
709 (24.54%)
En iyi işlem:
155.14 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-151.85 EUR
Brüt kâr:
5 752.92 EUR (307 126 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 541.16 EUR (225 488 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
183.61 EUR (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
87.91%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
79.65%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.34
Alış işlemleri:
1 420 (49.15%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 469 (50.85%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.62
Beklenen getiri:
0.77 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.64 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.99 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-53.02 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
3.61%
Yıllık tahmin:
45.03%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.95 EUR
Maksimum:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 750
EURUSD 636
AUDCAD 550
NZDCAD 499
AUDNZD 389
GBPCAD 32
XAGUSD 20
EURSGD 7
GBPCHF 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 687
EURUSD 980
AUDCAD 356
NZDCAD 293
AUDNZD 202
GBPCAD 18
XAGUSD -17
EURSGD 3
GBPCHF 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 10K
EURUSD 17K
AUDCAD 25K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDNZD 13K
GBPCAD 2.5K
XAGUSD -1K
EURSGD 413
GBPCHF 133
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +155.14 EUR
En kötü işlem: -152 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +25.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -53.02 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live20" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
ICMarkets-Live11
0.22 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.41 × 46
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

Dear customers. Ilses Clever Waka is a high risk signal. It's not real Martingale, but all robots used will increase the lot size by a certain amount to reach the TP. If a higher drawdown (30-40%) occurs, I will stop the respective robot and try to reduce the loss manually.

🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Um Ilses Clever Waka Signal in bester Qualität zu kopieren, sollten Sie das gleiche IC Konto wie ich verwenden. Einfach auf ictrading registrieren und ein RAW MT4 Konto mit Hebel 1:500 wählen. Sollten Sie bereits ein IC Markets Konto aber nur bis max 1:30 haben, registrieren Sie sich mit einer ANDEREN email Adresse auf ictrading Dort bekommen Sie unabhängig von Ihrem Wohnsitz ein 1:500 Konto.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Meine TirolRisk Signale können Sie auch direkt auf roboforex.at für eine Performance Fee von 30% kopieren.


✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅





Ortalama derecelendirme:
Joe Nuvo
848
Joe Nuvo 2024.08.29 11:17  (2024.08.30 01:45 değiştirildi) 
 

I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!

Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.

Expecting he will bring me back into profit.

Giuliano Bruna
1054
Giuliano Bruna 2024.07.19 14:20  (2024.07.25 16:45 değiştirildi) 
 

What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose

Bluetradissimo
922
Bluetradissimo 2024.07.16 06:56  (2024.07.29 19:32 değiştirildi) 
 

Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)

note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).

Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.

if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.

enzo pellitteri
744
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.29 13:22 
 

Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you

Mubashir Ahmad Khan
304
Mubashir Ahmad Khan 2024.05.26 02:06  (2024.07.25 17:13 değiştirildi) 
 

He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.

Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.

KannieYim
26
KannieYim 2024.04.23 16:11 
 

I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.

Lincoln Lo
67
Lincoln Lo 2024.04.17 07:00  (2024.04.26 19:06 değiştirildi) 
 

Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.

2024.08.28 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 09:26
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.27 06:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 19:09
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 18:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.23 16:38
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 14:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 10:46
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 23:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 22:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 21:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.21 18:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 14:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
