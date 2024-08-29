



🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑



Dear customers. Ilses Clever Waka is a high risk signal. It's not real Martingale, but all robots used will increase the lot size by a certain amount to reach the TP. If a higher drawdown (30-40%) occurs, I will stop the respective robot and try to reduce the loss manually.

🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑



Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.



✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Um Ilses Clever Waka Signal in bester Qualität zu kopieren, sollten Sie das gleiche IC Konto wie ich verwenden. Einfach auf ictrading registrieren und ein RAW MT4 Konto mit Hebel 1:500 wählen. Sollten Sie bereits ein IC Markets Konto aber nur bis max 1:30 haben, registrieren Sie sich mit einer ANDEREN email Adresse auf ictrading Dort bekommen Sie unabhängig von Ihrem Wohnsitz ein 1:500 Konto.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Meine TirolRisk Signale können Sie auch direkt auf roboforex.at für eine Performance Fee von 30% kopieren.





✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅















