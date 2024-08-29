SegnaliSezioni
Wolfgang Zaunschirm

Ilses Clever Waka

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
7 recensioni
Affidabilità
128 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 995%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 889
Profit Trade:
2 180 (75.45%)
Loss Trade:
709 (24.54%)
Best Trade:
155.14 EUR
Worst Trade:
-151.85 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 752.92 EUR (307 126 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 541.16 EUR (225 488 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
183.61 EUR (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
87.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
79.65%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
4.34
Long Trade:
1 420 (49.15%)
Short Trade:
1 469 (50.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
0.77 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.64 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.99 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-53.02 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.66%
Previsione annuale:
45.03%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.95 EUR
Massimale:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
Per equità:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 750
EURUSD 636
AUDCAD 550
NZDCAD 499
AUDNZD 389
GBPCAD 32
XAGUSD 20
EURSGD 7
GBPCHF 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 687
EURUSD 980
AUDCAD 356
NZDCAD 293
AUDNZD 202
GBPCAD 18
XAGUSD -17
EURSGD 3
GBPCHF 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 10K
EURUSD 17K
AUDCAD 25K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDNZD 13K
GBPCAD 2.5K
XAGUSD -1K
EURSGD 413
GBPCHF 133
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +155.14 EUR
Worst Trade: -152 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.59 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -53.02 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
ICMarkets-Live11
0.22 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.41 × 46
219 più
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

Dear customers. Ilses Clever Waka is a high risk signal. It's not real Martingale, but all robots used will increase the lot size by a certain amount to reach the TP. If a higher drawdown (30-40%) occurs, I will stop the respective robot and try to reduce the loss manually.

🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Um Ilses Clever Waka Signal in bester Qualität zu kopieren, sollten Sie das gleiche IC Konto wie ich verwenden. Einfach auf ictrading registrieren und ein RAW MT4 Konto mit Hebel 1:500 wählen. Sollten Sie bereits ein IC Markets Konto aber nur bis max 1:30 haben, registrieren Sie sich mit einer ANDEREN email Adresse auf ictrading Dort bekommen Sie unabhängig von Ihrem Wohnsitz ein 1:500 Konto.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Meine TirolRisk Signale können Sie auch direkt auf roboforex.at für eine Performance Fee von 30% kopieren.


✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅





Valutazione media:
Joe Nuvo
848
Joe Nuvo 2024.08.29 11:17  (modificato 2024.08.30 01:45) 
 

I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!

Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.

Expecting he will bring me back into profit.

Giuliano Bruna
1054
Giuliano Bruna 2024.07.19 14:20  (modificato 2024.07.25 16:45) 
 

What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose

Bluetradissimo
922
Bluetradissimo 2024.07.16 06:56  (modificato 2024.07.29 19:32) 
 

Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)

note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).

Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.

if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.

enzo pellitteri
744
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.29 13:22 
 

Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you

Mubashir Ahmad Khan
304
Mubashir Ahmad Khan 2024.05.26 02:06  (modificato 2024.07.25 17:13) 
 

He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.

Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.

KannieYim
26
KannieYim 2024.04.23 16:11 
 

I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.

Lincoln Lo
67
Lincoln Lo 2024.04.17 07:00  (modificato 2024.04.26 19:06) 
 

Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.

2024.08.28 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 09:26
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.27 06:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 19:09
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 18:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.23 16:38
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 14:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 10:46
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 23:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 22:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 21:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.21 18:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 14:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
