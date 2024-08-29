SignauxSections
Wolfgang Zaunschirm

Ilses Clever Waka

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
7 avis
Fiabilité
128 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 993%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 887
Bénéfice trades:
2 178 (75.44%)
Perte trades:
709 (24.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
155.14 EUR
Pire transaction:
-151.85 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
5 751.20 EUR (306 916 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 541.16 EUR (225 488 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
183.61 EUR (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
87.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
79.65%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
4.33
Longs trades:
1 418 (49.12%)
Courts trades:
1 469 (50.88%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
0.77 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.64 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.99 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-53.02 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.53%
Prévision annuelle:
42.89%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.95 EUR
Maximal:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 749
EURUSD 635
AUDCAD 550
NZDCAD 499
AUDNZD 389
GBPCAD 32
XAGUSD 20
EURSGD 7
GBPCHF 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 686
EURUSD 979
AUDCAD 356
NZDCAD 293
AUDNZD 202
GBPCAD 18
XAGUSD -17
EURSGD 3
GBPCHF 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 9.9K
EURUSD 17K
AUDCAD 25K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDNZD 13K
GBPCAD 2.5K
XAGUSD -1K
EURSGD 413
GBPCHF 133
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +155.14 EUR
Pire transaction: -152 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.59 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -53.02 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
ICMarkets-Live11
0.22 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.41 × 46
219 plus...
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

Dear customers. Ilses Clever Waka is a high risk signal. It's not real Martingale, but all robots used will increase the lot size by a certain amount to reach the TP. If a higher drawdown (30-40%) occurs, I will stop the respective robot and try to reduce the loss manually.

🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Um Ilses Clever Waka Signal in bester Qualität zu kopieren, sollten Sie das gleiche IC Konto wie ich verwenden. Einfach auf ictrading registrieren und ein RAW MT4 Konto mit Hebel 1:500 wählen. Sollten Sie bereits ein IC Markets Konto aber nur bis max 1:30 haben, registrieren Sie sich mit einer ANDEREN email Adresse auf ictrading Dort bekommen Sie unabhängig von Ihrem Wohnsitz ein 1:500 Konto.

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Meine TirolRisk Signale können Sie auch direkt auf roboforex.at für eine Performance Fee von 30% kopieren.


✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅





Note moyenne:
Joe Nuvo
848
Joe Nuvo 2024.08.29 11:17  (modifié 2024.08.30 01:45) 
 

I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!

Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.

Expecting he will bring me back into profit.

Giuliano Bruna
1054
Giuliano Bruna 2024.07.19 14:20  (modifié 2024.07.25 16:45) 
 

What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose

Bluetradissimo
922
Bluetradissimo 2024.07.16 06:56  (modifié 2024.07.29 19:32) 
 

Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)

note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).

Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.

if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.

enzo pellitteri
744
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.29 13:22 
 

Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you

Mubashir Ahmad Khan
304
Mubashir Ahmad Khan 2024.05.26 02:06  (modifié 2024.07.25 17:13) 
 

He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.

Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.

KannieYim
26
KannieYim 2024.04.23 16:11 
 

I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.

Lincoln Lo
67
Lincoln Lo 2024.04.17 07:00  (modifié 2024.04.26 19:06) 
 

Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.

2024.08.28 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 09:26
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.27 06:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 19:09
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 18:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.23 16:38
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 14:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 10:46
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 23:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 22:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 21:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.21 18:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 14:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Ilses Clever Waka
30 USD par mois
993%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
128
98%
2 887
75%
88%
1.62
0.77
EUR
69%
1:500
