- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
3 108
盈利交易:
2 353 (75.70%)
亏损交易:
755 (24.29%)
最好交易:
155.14 EUR
最差交易:
-151.85 EUR
毛利:
6 011.60 EUR (331 099 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 655.66 EUR (238 544 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (25.59 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
183.61 EUR (17)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
87.91%
最大入金加载:
79.65%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
4.62
长期交易:
1 523 (49.00%)
短期交易:
1 585 (51.00%)
利润因子:
1.64
预期回报:
0.76 EUR
平均利润:
2.55 EUR
平均损失:
-4.84 EUR
最大连续失误:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-157.35 EUR (2)
每月增长:
4.41%
年度预测:
53.50%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7.95 EUR
最大值:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
净值:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|787
|EURUSD
|668
|AUDCAD
|612
|NZDCAD
|536
|AUDNZD
|440
|GBPCAD
|32
|XAGUSD
|20
|EURSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|734
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|390
|NZDCAD
|317
|AUDNZD
|225
|GBPCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|-17
|EURSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|EURSGD
|413
|GBPCHF
|133
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +155.14 EUR
最差交易: -152 EUR
最大连续赢利: 17
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +25.59 EUR
最大连续亏损: -53.55 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live20 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.22 × 9
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.39 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 46
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Besuchen Sie https://www.zaunschirm.com
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
1 148%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
EUR
EUR
140
98%
3 108
75%
88%
1.64
0.76
EUR
EUR
69%
1:500
I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!
Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.
Expecting he will bring me back into profit.
What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose
Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)
note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).
Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.
if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.
Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you
He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.
Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.
I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.
Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.