Wolfgang Zaunschirm

Ilses Clever Waka

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
7 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
141 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 1 149%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 109
Gewinntrades:
2 354 (75.71%)
Verlusttrades:
755 (24.28%)
Bester Trade:
155.14 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-151.85 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
6 012.23 EUR (331 216 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 655.66 EUR (238 544 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
183.61 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
87.91%
Max deposit load:
79.65%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.62
Long-Positionen:
1 523 (48.99%)
Short-Positionen:
1 586 (51.01%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.76 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.55 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.84 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.32%
Jahresprognose:
54.19%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.95 EUR
Maximaler:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
Kapital:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 787
EURUSD 668
AUDCAD 612
NZDCAD 537
AUDNZD 440
GBPCAD 32
XAGUSD 20
EURSGD 7
GBPCHF 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 734
EURUSD 1K
AUDCAD 390
NZDCAD 317
AUDNZD 225
GBPCAD 18
XAGUSD -17
EURSGD 3
GBPCHF 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 20K
AUDCAD 29K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 11K
GBPCAD 2.5K
XAGUSD -1K
EURSGD 413
GBPCHF 133
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +155.14 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -152 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +25.59 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -53.55 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live20" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
ICMarkets-Live11
0.22 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.41 × 46
noch 219 ...
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 
 
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist. 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 



Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Joe Nuvo
847
Joe Nuvo 2024.08.29 11:17  (geändert 2024.08.30 01:45) 
 

I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!

Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.

Expecting he will bring me back into profit.

Giuliano Bruna
1054
Giuliano Bruna 2024.07.19 14:20  (geändert 2024.07.25 16:45) 
 

What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose

Bluetradissimo
922
Bluetradissimo 2024.07.16 06:56  (geändert 2024.07.29 19:32) 
 

Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)

note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).

Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.

if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.

enzo pellitteri
745
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.29 13:22 
 

Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you

Mubashir Ahmad Khan
304
Mubashir Ahmad Khan 2024.05.26 02:06  (geändert 2024.07.25 17:13) 
 

He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.

Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.

KannieYim
26
KannieYim 2024.04.23 16:11 
 

I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.

Lincoln Lo
68
Lincoln Lo 2024.04.17 07:00  (geändert 2024.04.26 19:06) 
 

Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.

2024.08.28 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 09:26
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.27 06:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 19:09
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 18:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.23 16:38
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 14:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 10:46
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 23:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 22:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 21:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.21 18:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 14:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
