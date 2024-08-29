- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 109
Gewinntrades:
2 354 (75.71%)
Verlusttrades:
755 (24.28%)
Bester Trade:
155.14 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-151.85 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
6 012.23 EUR (331 216 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 655.66 EUR (238 544 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
183.61 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
87.91%
Max deposit load:
79.65%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.62
Long-Positionen:
1 523 (48.99%)
Short-Positionen:
1 586 (51.01%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.76 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.55 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.84 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.32%
Jahresprognose:
54.19%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.95 EUR
Maximaler:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
Kapital:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|787
|EURUSD
|668
|AUDCAD
|612
|NZDCAD
|537
|AUDNZD
|440
|GBPCAD
|32
|XAGUSD
|20
|EURSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|734
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|390
|NZDCAD
|317
|AUDNZD
|225
|GBPCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|-17
|EURSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|EURSGD
|413
|GBPCHF
|133
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +155.14 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -152 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +25.59 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -53.55 EUR
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live20" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.22 × 9
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.39 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 46
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Besuchen Sie https://www.zaunschirm.com
I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!
Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.
Expecting he will bring me back into profit.
What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose
Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)
note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).
Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.
if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.
Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you
He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.
Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.
I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.
Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.