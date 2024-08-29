- Crescimento
Negociações:
3 109
Negociações com lucro:
2 354 (75.71%)
Negociações com perda:
755 (24.28%)
Melhor negociação:
155.14 EUR
Pior negociação:
-151.85 EUR
Lucro bruto:
6 012.23 EUR (331 216 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 655.66 EUR (238 544 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
183.61 EUR (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
87.91%
Depósito máximo carregado:
79.65%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
4.62
Negociações longas:
1 523 (48.99%)
Negociações curtas:
1 586 (51.01%)
Fator de lucro:
1.64
Valor esperado:
0.76 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.55 EUR
Perda média:
-4.84 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
4.56%
Previsão anual:
54.19%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7.95 EUR
Máximo:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|787
|EURUSD
|668
|AUDCAD
|612
|NZDCAD
|537
|AUDNZD
|440
|GBPCAD
|32
|XAGUSD
|20
|EURSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GBPUSD
|734
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|390
|NZDCAD
|317
|AUDNZD
|225
|GBPCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|-17
|EURSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|EURSGD
|413
|GBPCHF
|133
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +155.14 EUR
Pior negociação: -152 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +25.59 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -53.55 EUR
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live20" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.22 × 9
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.39 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 46
I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!
Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.
Expecting he will bring me back into profit.
What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose
Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)
note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).
Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.
if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.
Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you
He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.
Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.
I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.
Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.