Wolfgang Zaunschirm

Ilses Clever Waka

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
7 comentários
Confiabilidade
141 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2023 1 149%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
3 109
Negociações com lucro:
2 354 (75.71%)
Negociações com perda:
755 (24.28%)
Melhor negociação:
155.14 EUR
Pior negociação:
-151.85 EUR
Lucro bruto:
6 012.23 EUR (331 216 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 655.66 EUR (238 544 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
183.61 EUR (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
87.91%
Depósito máximo carregado:
79.65%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
4.62
Negociações longas:
1 523 (48.99%)
Negociações curtas:
1 586 (51.01%)
Fator de lucro:
1.64
Valor esperado:
0.76 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.55 EUR
Perda média:
-4.84 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
4.56%
Previsão anual:
54.19%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7.95 EUR
Máximo:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 787
EURUSD 668
AUDCAD 612
NZDCAD 537
AUDNZD 440
GBPCAD 32
XAGUSD 20
EURSGD 7
GBPCHF 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 734
EURUSD 1K
AUDCAD 390
NZDCAD 317
AUDNZD 225
GBPCAD 18
XAGUSD -17
EURSGD 3
GBPCHF 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 20K
AUDCAD 29K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 11K
GBPCAD 2.5K
XAGUSD -1K
EURSGD 413
GBPCHF 133
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +155.14 EUR
Pior negociação: -152 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +25.59 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -53.55 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live20" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
ICMarkets-Live11
0.22 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.41 × 46
219 mais ...
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 
 
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist. 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 



Classificação Média:
Joe Nuvo
847
Joe Nuvo 2024.08.29 11:17  (modificado 2024.08.30 01:45) 
 

I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!

Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.

Expecting he will bring me back into profit.

Giuliano Bruna
1054
Giuliano Bruna 2024.07.19 14:20  (modificado 2024.07.25 16:45) 
 

What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose

Bluetradissimo
922
Bluetradissimo 2024.07.16 06:56  (modificado 2024.07.29 19:32) 
 

Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)

note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).

Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.

if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.

enzo pellitteri
745
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.29 13:22 
 

Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you

Mubashir Ahmad Khan
304
Mubashir Ahmad Khan 2024.05.26 02:06  (modificado 2024.07.25 17:13) 
 

He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.

Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.

KannieYim
26
KannieYim 2024.04.23 16:11 
 

I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.

Lincoln Lo
68
Lincoln Lo 2024.04.17 07:00  (modificado 2024.04.26 19:06) 
 

Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.

2024.08.28 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 09:26
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.27 06:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 19:09
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 18:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.23 16:38
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 14:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 10:46
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 23:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 22:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 21:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.21 18:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 14:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
