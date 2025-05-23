クォートセクション
通貨 / YETI
YETI: YETI Holdings Inc

35.83 USD 0.43 (1.21%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YETIの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.55の安値と36.28の高値で取引されました。

YETI Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.55 36.28
1年のレンジ
26.61 45.25
以前の終値
35.40
始値
35.83
買値
35.83
買値
36.13
安値
35.55
高値
36.28
出来高
2.305 K
1日の変化
1.21%
1ヶ月の変化
3.52%
6ヶ月の変化
8.61%
1年の変化
-12.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K