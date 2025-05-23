通貨 / YETI
YETI: YETI Holdings Inc
35.83 USD 0.43 (1.21%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YETIの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.55の安値と36.28の高値で取引されました。
YETI Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
YETI News
1日のレンジ
35.55 36.28
1年のレンジ
26.61 45.25
- 以前の終値
- 35.40
- 始値
- 35.83
- 買値
- 35.83
- 買値
- 36.13
- 安値
- 35.55
- 高値
- 36.28
- 出来高
- 2.305 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.61%
- 1年の変化
- -12.01%
