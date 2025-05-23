货币 / YETI
YETI: YETI Holdings Inc
35.99 USD 0.42 (1.18%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日YETI汇率已更改1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点35.61和高点36.39进行交易。
关注YETI Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
35.61 36.39
年范围
26.61 45.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.57
- 开盘价
- 35.72
- 卖价
- 35.99
- 买价
- 36.29
- 最低价
- 35.61
- 最高价
- 36.39
- 交易量
- 1.302 K
- 日变化
- 1.18%
- 月变化
- 3.99%
- 6个月变化
- 9.09%
- 年变化
- -11.62%
