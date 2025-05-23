Moedas / YETI
YETI: YETI Holdings Inc
35.93 USD 0.53 (1.50%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do YETI para hoje mudou para 1.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.59 e o mais alto foi 36.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas YETI Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
35.59 36.28
Faixa anual
26.61 45.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.40
- Open
- 35.83
- Bid
- 35.93
- Ask
- 36.23
- Low
- 35.59
- High
- 36.28
- Volume
- 600
- Mudança diária
- 1.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.91%
- Mudança anual
- -11.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh