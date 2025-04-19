Currencies / YETI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
YETI: YETI Holdings Inc
35.10 USD 0.31 (0.89%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YETI exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.63 and at a high of 35.37.
Follow YETI Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YETI News
- YETI: Navigating Headwinds While Innovating For The Future (NYSE:YETI)
- YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- UBS maintains Yeti stock rating at Neutral amid weaker sales growth
- Yeti stock price target raised to $33 from $30 at Roth/MKM
- Ave Maria Value Focused Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVERX)
- YETI Holdings Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI)
- Yeti (YETI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Yeti (YETI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Yeti beats earnings expectations despite revenue miss
- YETI earnings beat by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- YETI Q2 2025 slides: Sales decline 4% but company raises full-year outlook
- Yeti (YETI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Will Yeti (YETI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Yeti stock rises on speculation of potential takeover interest
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Why Yeti Stock Surged Higher This Week
- Yeti stock price target raised to $44 by Citi on improved web traffic
- YETI Holdings Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Yeti’s stock has been hot, and this ‘viral’ tote could be why
- YETI: A COVID Darling Ready To Make A Comeback (NYSE:YETI)
- YETI Welcomes Arvind Bhatia as Vice President, Investor Relations
- YETI Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Yeti just released an all-weather backpack that's 'built to carry anything,' and it's already flying off the site
- A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 3 Magnificent Stocks Down Between 40% and 73% to Buy Right Now
Daily Range
34.63 35.37
Year Range
26.61 45.25
- Previous Close
- 34.79
- Open
- 34.88
- Bid
- 35.10
- Ask
- 35.40
- Low
- 34.63
- High
- 35.37
- Volume
- 948
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.40%
- Year Change
- -13.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%