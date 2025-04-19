QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / YETI
Tornare a Azioni

YETI: YETI Holdings Inc

34.60 USD 1.23 (3.43%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio YETI ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.41 e ad un massimo di 35.83.

Segui le dinamiche di YETI Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YETI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.41 35.83
Intervallo Annuale
26.61 45.25
Chiusura Precedente
35.83
Apertura
35.66
Bid
34.60
Ask
34.90
Minimo
34.41
Massimo
35.83
Volume
2.489 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.43%
Variazione Mensile
-0.03%
Variazione Semestrale
4.88%
Variazione Annuale
-15.03%
20 settembre, sabato