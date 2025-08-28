クォートセクション
通貨 / NRG
株に戻る

NRG: NRG Energy Inc

164.21 USD 0.34 (0.21%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NRGの今日の為替レートは、-0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり161.87の安値と167.58の高値で取引されました。

NRG Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NRG News

1日のレンジ
161.87 167.58
1年のレンジ
79.57 169.24
以前の終値
164.55
始値
166.13
買値
164.21
買値
164.51
安値
161.87
高値
167.58
出来高
4.667 K
1日の変化
-0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
15.62%
6ヶ月の変化
72.69%
1年の変化
80.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K