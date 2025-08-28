通貨 / NRG
NRG: NRG Energy Inc
164.21 USD 0.34 (0.21%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NRGの今日の為替レートは、-0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり161.87の安値と167.58の高値で取引されました。
NRG Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NRG News
1日のレンジ
161.87 167.58
1年のレンジ
79.57 169.24
- 以前の終値
- 164.55
- 始値
- 166.13
- 買値
- 164.21
- 買値
- 164.51
- 安値
- 161.87
- 高値
- 167.58
- 出来高
- 4.667 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 72.69%
- 1年の変化
- 80.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K