164.35 USD 0.14 (0.09%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NRG ha avuto una variazione del 0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.90 e ad un massimo di 165.78.

Segui le dinamiche di NRG Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
161.90 165.78
Intervallo Annuale
79.57 169.24
Chiusura Precedente
164.21
Apertura
165.50
Bid
164.35
Ask
164.65
Minimo
161.90
Massimo
165.78
Volume
3.981 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.09%
Variazione Mensile
15.71%
Variazione Semestrale
72.84%
Variazione Annuale
80.54%
