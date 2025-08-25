Currencies / NRG
NRG: NRG Energy Inc
163.85 USD 2.25 (1.35%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NRG exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 162.87 and at a high of 167.24.
Follow NRG Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
162.87 167.24
Year Range
79.57 169.24
- Previous Close
- 166.10
- Open
- 167.02
- Bid
- 163.85
- Ask
- 164.15
- Low
- 162.87
- High
- 167.24
- Volume
- 1.413 K
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 15.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.31%
- Year Change
- 80.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%