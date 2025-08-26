货币 / NRG
NRG: NRG Energy Inc
164.22 USD 1.88 (1.13%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NRG汇率已更改-1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点162.27和高点167.24进行交易。
关注NRG Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
162.27 167.24
年范围
79.57 169.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 166.10
- 开盘价
- 167.02
- 卖价
- 164.22
- 买价
- 164.52
- 最低价
- 162.27
- 最高价
- 167.24
- 交易量
- 4.389 K
- 日变化
- -1.13%
- 月变化
- 15.62%
- 6个月变化
- 72.70%
- 年变化
- 80.40%
