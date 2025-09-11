クォートセクション
通貨 / MA
MA: Mastercard Incorporated

586.18 USD 12.07 (2.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MAの今日の為替レートは、-2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり585.88の安値と601.61の高値で取引されました。

Mastercard Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
585.88 601.61
1年のレンジ
465.59 601.77
以前の終値
598.25
始値
597.64
買値
586.18
買値
586.48
安値
585.88
高値
601.61
出来高
4.603 K
1日の変化
-2.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.57%
6ヶ月の変化
7.45%
1年の変化
17.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K