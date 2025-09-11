通貨 / MA
MA: Mastercard Incorporated
586.18 USD 12.07 (2.02%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MAの今日の為替レートは、-2.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり585.88の安値と601.61の高値で取引されました。
Mastercard Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
585.88 601.61
1年のレンジ
465.59 601.77
- 以前の終値
- 598.25
- 始値
- 597.64
- 買値
- 586.18
- 買値
- 586.48
- 安値
- 585.88
- 高値
- 601.61
- 出来高
- 4.603 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.45%
- 1年の変化
- 17.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K