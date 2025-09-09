货币 / MA
MA: Mastercard Incorporated
586.50 USD 3.52 (0.60%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MA汇率已更改0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点577.18和高点588.11进行交易。
关注Mastercard Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MA新闻
日范围
577.18 588.11
年范围
465.59 601.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 582.98
- 开盘价
- 579.99
- 卖价
- 586.50
- 买价
- 586.80
- 最低价
- 577.18
- 最高价
- 588.11
- 交易量
- 3.650 K
- 日变化
- 0.60%
- 月变化
- -1.51%
- 6个月变化
- 7.51%
- 年变化
- 18.03%
