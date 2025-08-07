通貨 / LAZ
LAZ: Lazard Inc
57.21 USD 1.57 (2.82%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LAZの今日の為替レートは、2.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.04の安値と57.67の高値で取引されました。
Lazard Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LAZ News
- Moelis & Co. Stock Up 33.5% in 3 Months: Is it a Lucrative Bet?
- ラザードがヘルスケア部門にジェフリー・ポージスを常務取締役として任命
- Lazard appoints Geoffrey Porges as managing director in healthcare
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- リン・フォレスター・ド・ロスチャイルド、エコノミスト・グループの株式売却を検討 - Bloomberg
- Lynn Forester de Rothschild explores sale of Economist Group stake - Bloomberg
- LAZ's August AUM Up 1.8% Sequentially: Will the Growth Trend Sustain?
- Bear of the Day: CaliberCos (CWD)
- Lazard appoints AllianceBernstein veteran Hogbin as asset management CEO
- Lazard: Floating On The M&A Tide (NYSE:LAZ)
- Wall Street hires more senior bankers as growing confidence spurs deal rebound
- Coca-Cola considers offloading Costa Coffee- reports
- Coca-Cola explores sale of Costa Coffee, source says
- Coca-Cola working with bankers to explore sale of Costa Coffee, Sky News reports
- T. Rowe Price's AUM Climbs 6.9% in 1H 2025: What's Driving Growth?
- Lazard Gains 19% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Lazard's July AUM Rises 2.1% on Net Inflows & Market Gains
- Lazard reports assets under management of $253.7 billion in July
- ProAssurance Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Declining Expenses
- Mid Wynd seeks early renewal of share buyback authority
- Carlyle Touches 52-Week High: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- PRA Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Cash Collections
- Carlyle Shares Gain 4.7% as Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y
- Virtu Financial Shares Down 3.6% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
1日のレンジ
56.04 57.67
1年のレンジ
31.97 61.07
- 以前の終値
- 55.64
- 始値
- 56.32
- 買値
- 57.21
- 買値
- 57.51
- 安値
- 56.04
- 高値
- 57.67
- 出来高
- 1.861 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.61%
- 1年の変化
- 12.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K