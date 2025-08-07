QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LAZ
Tornare a Azioni

LAZ: Lazard Inc

56.81 USD 0.40 (0.70%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.33 e ad un massimo di 57.31.

Segui le dinamiche di Lazard Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LAZ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.33 57.31
Intervallo Annuale
31.97 61.07
Chiusura Precedente
57.21
Apertura
57.21
Bid
56.81
Ask
57.11
Minimo
56.33
Massimo
57.31
Volume
1.416 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.70%
Variazione Mensile
1.52%
Variazione Semestrale
31.69%
Variazione Annuale
11.83%
20 settembre, sabato