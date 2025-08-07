Valute / LAZ
LAZ: Lazard Inc
56.81 USD 0.40 (0.70%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.33 e ad un massimo di 57.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Lazard Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LAZ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.33 57.31
Intervallo Annuale
31.97 61.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.21
- Apertura
- 57.21
- Bid
- 56.81
- Ask
- 57.11
- Minimo
- 56.33
- Massimo
- 57.31
- Volume
- 1.416 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.83%
20 settembre, sabato