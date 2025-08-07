통화 / LAZ
LAZ: Lazard Inc
56.81 USD 0.40 (0.70%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LAZ 환율이 오늘 -0.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 56.33이고 고가는 57.31이었습니다.
Lazard Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAZ News
- Moelis & Co. Stock Up 33.5% in 3 Months: Is it a Lucrative Bet?
- Lazard, 헬스케어 부문 상무로 Geoffrey Porges 임명
- Lazard appoints Geoffrey Porges as managing director in healthcare
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- 린 포레스터 드 로스차일드, 이코노미스트 그룹 지분 매각 검토 - 블룸버그
- Lynn Forester de Rothschild explores sale of Economist Group stake - Bloomberg
- LAZ's August AUM Up 1.8% Sequentially: Will the Growth Trend Sustain?
- Bear of the Day: CaliberCos (CWD)
- Lazard appoints AllianceBernstein veteran Hogbin as asset management CEO
- Lazard: Floating On The M&A Tide (NYSE:LAZ)
- Wall Street hires more senior bankers as growing confidence spurs deal rebound
- Coca-Cola considers offloading Costa Coffee- reports
- Coca-Cola explores sale of Costa Coffee, source says
- Coca-Cola working with bankers to explore sale of Costa Coffee, Sky News reports
- T. Rowe Price's AUM Climbs 6.9% in 1H 2025: What's Driving Growth?
- Lazard Gains 19% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Lazard's July AUM Rises 2.1% on Net Inflows & Market Gains
- Lazard reports assets under management of $253.7 billion in July
- ProAssurance Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Declining Expenses
- Mid Wynd seeks early renewal of share buyback authority
- Carlyle Touches 52-Week High: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- PRA Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Cash Collections
- Carlyle Shares Gain 4.7% as Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y
- Virtu Financial Shares Down 3.6% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
일일 변동 비율
56.33 57.31
년간 변동
31.97 61.07
- 이전 종가
- 57.21
- 시가
- 57.21
- Bid
- 56.81
- Ask
- 57.11
- 저가
- 56.33
- 고가
- 57.31
- 볼륨
- 1.416 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.70%
- 월 변동
- 1.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.83%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K