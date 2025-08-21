クォートセクション
通貨 / FOXA
FOXA: Fox Corporation - Class A

59.84 USD 0.62 (1.05%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FOXAの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.20の安値と60.51の高値で取引されました。

Fox Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
59.20 60.51
1年のレンジ
41.13 62.69
以前の終値
59.22
始値
59.23
買値
59.84
買値
60.14
安値
59.20
高値
60.51
出来高
10.819 K
1日の変化
1.05%
1ヶ月の変化
0.77%
6ヶ月の変化
6.38%
1年の変化
43.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K