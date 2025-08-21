通貨 / FOXA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FOXA: Fox Corporation - Class A
59.84 USD 0.62 (1.05%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FOXAの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.20の安値と60.51の高値で取引されました。
Fox Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOXA News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.57%
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- フォックス・コープの信託が20億6000万ドル相当の株式を売却
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- フォックス・コープの信託、20億6000万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Fox Corp trusts sell shares worth $2.06 billion
- Fox Stock Extends Losses After Murdoch Share Sale Announcement - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Fox Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Driving The Action? - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- FOX, NWSA: Lachlan Murdoch Secures Control of Family Media Empire in $3.3B Deal - TipRanks.com
- Fox stock falls after Murdoch family announces trust resolution and secondary offering
- Fox says litigation related to Murdoch Family Trust has been terminated
- Federal Judge Dismisses Newsmax's Antitrust 'Shotgun Pleading' Complaint Against Fox News - Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- NFL fans can stream all games this season for the first time — and could end up paying less to do so
- Newsmax sues Fox, claiming TV distribution deals strangled business
- Fox Corp Class A stock hits all-time high of 60.25 USD
- Google’s YouTube Locks in Fox Deal Just in Time for NFL Weekend - TipRanks.com
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Nvidia Forecasts Zero China Revenue (undefined:NVDA)
- YouTube reaches short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption
- YouTube TV to Make Fox Channels Unavailable if Agreement Is Not Reached
- Fox channels may go dark on YouTube TV from Wednesday over payment dispute
- Disney Bets on Sports Streaming: Will ESPN's New DTC Launch Win Big?
- Fox stock reaches all-time high of 55.03 USD
- New ESPN and Fox streaming services raise the question of how much is too much for viewers
1日のレンジ
59.20 60.51
1年のレンジ
41.13 62.69
- 以前の終値
- 59.22
- 始値
- 59.23
- 買値
- 59.84
- 買値
- 60.14
- 安値
- 59.20
- 高値
- 60.51
- 出来高
- 10.819 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.38%
- 1年の変化
- 43.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K