FOXA: Fox Corporation - Class A

60.62 USD 0.78 (1.30%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FOXA ha avuto una variazione del 1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.63 e ad un massimo di 61.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Fox Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.63 61.11
Intervallo Annuale
41.13 62.69
Chiusura Precedente
59.84
Apertura
59.76
Bid
60.62
Ask
60.92
Minimo
59.63
Massimo
61.11
Volume
9.218 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.30%
Variazione Mensile
2.09%
Variazione Semestrale
7.77%
Variazione Annuale
45.55%
