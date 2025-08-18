Valute / FOXA
FOXA: Fox Corporation - Class A
60.62 USD 0.78 (1.30%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FOXA ha avuto una variazione del 1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.63 e ad un massimo di 61.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Fox Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOXA News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.57%
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- I trust Fox vendono azioni per 2,06 miliardi di dollari
- Fox Corp trusts sell shares worth $2.06 billion
- Fox Stock Extends Losses After Murdoch Share Sale Announcement - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Fox Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Driving The Action? - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- FOX, NWSA: Lachlan Murdoch Secures Control of Family Media Empire in $3.3B Deal - TipRanks.com
- Fox stock falls after Murdoch family announces trust resolution and secondary offering
- Fox says litigation related to Murdoch Family Trust has been terminated
- Federal Judge Dismisses Newsmax's Antitrust 'Shotgun Pleading' Complaint Against Fox News - Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- NFL fans can stream all games this season for the first time — and could end up paying less to do so
- Newsmax sues Fox, claiming TV distribution deals strangled business
- Fox Corp Class A stock hits all-time high of 60.25 USD
- Google’s YouTube Locks in Fox Deal Just in Time for NFL Weekend - TipRanks.com
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Nvidia Forecasts Zero China Revenue (undefined:NVDA)
- YouTube reaches short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption
- YouTube TV to Make Fox Channels Unavailable if Agreement Is Not Reached
- Fox channels may go dark on YouTube TV from Wednesday over payment dispute
- Disney Bets on Sports Streaming: Will ESPN's New DTC Launch Win Big?
- Fox stock reaches all-time high of 55.03 USD
- New ESPN and Fox streaming services raise the question of how much is too much for viewers
- Newsmax settles Dominion defamation case for $67 million, says it couldn’t get fair trial
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.63 61.11
Intervallo Annuale
41.13 62.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.84
- Apertura
- 59.76
- Bid
- 60.62
- Ask
- 60.92
- Minimo
- 59.63
- Massimo
- 61.11
- Volume
- 9.218 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 45.55%
20 settembre, sabato