Währungen / FOXA
FOXA: Fox Corporation - Class A
59.84 USD 0.62 (1.05%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FOXA hat sich für heute um 1.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.51 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Fox Corporation - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOXA News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.57%
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Fox Corp: Familientrusts stoßen Aktienpaket im Milliardenwert ab
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- Fox Corp: Murdoch-Trusts verkaufen Aktien im Wert von 2,06 Milliarden US-Dollar
- Fox Corp trusts sell shares worth $2.06 billion
- Fox Stock Extends Losses After Murdoch Share Sale Announcement - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Fox Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Driving The Action? - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- FOX, NWSA: Lachlan Murdoch Secures Control of Family Media Empire in $3.3B Deal - TipRanks.com
- Fox stock falls after Murdoch family announces trust resolution and secondary offering
- Fox says litigation related to Murdoch Family Trust has been terminated
- Federal Judge Dismisses Newsmax's Antitrust 'Shotgun Pleading' Complaint Against Fox News - Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- NFL fans can stream all games this season for the first time — and could end up paying less to do so
- Newsmax sues Fox, claiming TV distribution deals strangled business
- Fox Corp Class A stock hits all-time high of 60.25 USD
- Google’s YouTube Locks in Fox Deal Just in Time for NFL Weekend - TipRanks.com
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Nvidia Forecasts Zero China Revenue (undefined:NVDA)
- YouTube reaches short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption
- YouTube TV to Make Fox Channels Unavailable if Agreement Is Not Reached
- Fox channels may go dark on YouTube TV from Wednesday over payment dispute
- Disney Bets on Sports Streaming: Will ESPN's New DTC Launch Win Big?
- Fox stock reaches all-time high of 55.03 USD
- New ESPN and Fox streaming services raise the question of how much is too much for viewers
Tagesspanne
59.20 60.51
Jahresspanne
41.13 62.69
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 59.22
- Eröffnung
- 59.23
- Bid
- 59.84
- Ask
- 60.14
- Tief
- 59.20
- Hoch
- 60.51
- Volumen
- 10.819 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.05%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.38%
- Jahresänderung
- 43.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K