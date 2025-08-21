KurseKategorien
Währungen / FOXA
FOXA: Fox Corporation - Class A

59.84 USD 0.62 (1.05%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FOXA hat sich für heute um 1.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.51 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Fox Corporation - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
59.20 60.51
Jahresspanne
41.13 62.69
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
59.22
Eröffnung
59.23
Bid
59.84
Ask
60.14
Tief
59.20
Hoch
60.51
Volumen
10.819 K
Tagesänderung
1.05%
Monatsänderung
0.77%
6-Monatsänderung
6.38%
Jahresänderung
43.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K