货币 / FOXA
FOXA: Fox Corporation - Class A
57.47 USD 1.30 (2.21%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FOXA汇率已更改-2.21%。当日，交易品种以低点57.44和高点58.77进行交易。
关注Fox Corporation - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FOXA新闻
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- 福克斯公司信托基金出售价值20.6亿美元股份
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- 福克斯公司信托出售价值20.6亿美元股份
- Fox Corp trusts sell shares worth $2.06 billion
- Fox Stock Extends Losses After Murdoch Share Sale Announcement - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Fox Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Driving The Action? - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- FOX, NWSA: Lachlan Murdoch Secures Control of Family Media Empire in $3.3B Deal - TipRanks.com
- Fox stock falls after Murdoch family announces trust resolution and secondary offering
- Fox says litigation related to Murdoch Family Trust has been terminated
- Federal Judge Dismisses Newsmax's Antitrust 'Shotgun Pleading' Complaint Against Fox News - Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- NFL fans can stream all games this season for the first time — and could end up paying less to do so
- Newsmax sues Fox, claiming TV distribution deals strangled business
- Fox Corp Class A stock hits all-time high of 60.25 USD
- Google’s YouTube Locks in Fox Deal Just in Time for NFL Weekend - TipRanks.com
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Nvidia Forecasts Zero China Revenue (undefined:NVDA)
- YouTube reaches short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption
- YouTube TV to Make Fox Channels Unavailable if Agreement Is Not Reached
- Fox channels may go dark on YouTube TV from Wednesday over payment dispute
- Disney Bets on Sports Streaming: Will ESPN's New DTC Launch Win Big?
- Fox stock reaches all-time high of 55.03 USD
- New ESPN and Fox streaming services raise the question of how much is too much for viewers
- Newsmax settles Dominion defamation case for $67 million, says it couldn’t get fair trial
日范围
57.44 58.77
年范围
41.13 62.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.77
- 开盘价
- 58.61
- 卖价
- 57.47
- 买价
- 57.77
- 最低价
- 57.44
- 最高价
- 58.77
- 交易量
- 10.965 K
- 日变化
- -2.21%
- 月变化
- -3.22%
- 6个月变化
- 2.17%
- 年变化
- 37.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值