- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ETHU: Ether Strategy ETF
ETHUの今日の為替レートは、6.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり114.84の安値と124.67の高値で取引されました。
Ether Strategy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETHU News
よくあるご質問
What is ETHU stock price today?
Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) stock is priced at 122.41 today. It trades within 6.51%, yesterday's close was 114.93, and trading volume reached 9834.
Does ETHU stock pay dividends?
Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 122.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2025.17% and USD.
How to buy ETHU stock?
You can buy Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) shares at the current price of 122.41. Orders are usually placed near 122.41 or 122.71, while 9834 and 6.22% show market activity.
How to invest into ETHU stock?
Investing in Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.11 - 188.72 and current price 122.41. Many compare -14.99% and 6275.52% before placing orders at 122.41 or 122.71.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) in the past year was 188.72. Within 1.11 - 188.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) over the year was 1.11. Comparing it with the current 122.41 and 1.11 - 188.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ETHU stock split?
Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.93, and 2025.17% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 114.93
- 始値
- 115.24
- 買値
- 122.41
- 買値
- 122.71
- 安値
- 114.84
- 高値
- 124.67
- 出来高
- 9.834 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -14.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6275.52%
- 1年の変化
- 2025.17%