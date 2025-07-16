- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ETHU: Ether Strategy ETF
ETHU exchange rate has changed by 1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.84 and at a high of 119.38.
Follow Ether Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETHU News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETHU stock price today?
Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) stock is priced at 117.14 today. It trades within 1.92%, yesterday's close was 114.93, and trading volume reached 4066.
Does ETHU stock pay dividends?
Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 117.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1933.68% and USD.
How to buy ETHU stock?
You can buy Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) shares at the current price of 117.14. Orders are usually placed near 117.14 or 117.44, while 4066 and 1.65% show market activity.
How to invest into ETHU stock?
Investing in Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.11 - 188.72 and current price 117.14. Many compare -18.65% and 6001.04% before placing orders at 117.14 or 117.44.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) in the past year was 188.72. Within 1.11 - 188.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) over the year was 1.11. Comparing it with the current 117.14 and 1.11 - 188.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ETHU stock split?
Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.93, and 1933.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 114.93
- Open
- 115.24
- Bid
- 117.14
- Ask
- 117.44
- Low
- 114.84
- High
- 119.38
- Volume
- 4.066 K
- Daily Change
- 1.92%
- Month Change
- -18.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 6001.04%
- Year Change
- 1933.68%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K