ETHU: Ether Strategy ETF

117.14 USD 2.21 (1.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ETHU exchange rate has changed by 1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.84 and at a high of 119.38.

Follow Ether Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

ETHU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ETHU stock price today?

Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) stock is priced at 117.14 today. It trades within 1.92%, yesterday's close was 114.93, and trading volume reached 4066.

Does ETHU stock pay dividends?

Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 117.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1933.68% and USD.

How to buy ETHU stock?

You can buy Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) shares at the current price of 117.14. Orders are usually placed near 117.14 or 117.44, while 4066 and 1.65% show market activity.

How to invest into ETHU stock?

Investing in Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.11 - 188.72 and current price 117.14. Many compare -18.65% and 6001.04% before placing orders at 117.14 or 117.44.

What are 2x Ether ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) in the past year was 188.72. Within 1.11 - 188.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.93 helps spot resistance levels.

What are 2x Ether ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) over the year was 1.11. Comparing it with the current 117.14 and 1.11 - 188.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did ETHU stock split?

Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.93, and 1933.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
114.84 119.38
Year Range
1.11 188.72
Previous Close
114.93
Open
115.24
Bid
117.14
Ask
117.44
Low
114.84
High
119.38
Volume
4.066 K
Daily Change
1.92%
Month Change
-18.65%
6 Months Change
6001.04%
Year Change
1933.68%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K