ETHU: Ether Strategy ETF
A taxa do ETHU para hoje mudou para 6.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 114.84 e o mais alto foi 124.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ether Strategy ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is ETHU stock price today?
Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) stock is priced at 122.41 today. It trades within 6.51%, yesterday's close was 114.93, and trading volume reached 9834.
Does ETHU stock pay dividends?
Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 122.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2025.17% and USD.
How to buy ETHU stock?
You can buy Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) shares at the current price of 122.41. Orders are usually placed near 122.41 or 122.71, while 9834 and 6.22% show market activity.
How to invest into ETHU stock?
Investing in Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.11 - 188.72 and current price 122.41. Many compare -14.99% and 6275.52% before placing orders at 122.41 or 122.71.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) in the past year was 188.72. Within 1.11 - 188.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) over the year was 1.11. Comparing it with the current 122.41 and 1.11 - 188.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ETHU stock split?
Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.93, and 2025.17% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 114.93
- Open
- 115.24
- Bid
- 122.41
- Ask
- 122.71
- Low
- 114.84
- High
- 124.67
- Volume
- 9.834 K
- Mudança diária
- 6.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -14.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6275.52%
- Mudança anual
- 2025.17%