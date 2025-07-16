- 개요
ETHU: Ether Strategy ETF
ETHU 환율이 오늘 6.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 114.84이고 고가는 124.67이었습니다.
Ether Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ETHU stock price today?
Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) stock is priced at 122.41 today. It trades within 6.51%, yesterday's close was 114.93, and trading volume reached 9834.
Does ETHU stock pay dividends?
Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 122.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2025.17% and USD.
How to buy ETHU stock?
You can buy Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) shares at the current price of 122.41. Orders are usually placed near 122.41 or 122.71, while 9834 and 6.22% show market activity.
How to invest into ETHU stock?
Investing in Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.11 - 188.72 and current price 122.41. Many compare -14.99% and 6275.52% before placing orders at 122.41 or 122.71.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) in the past year was 188.72. Within 1.11 - 188.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) over the year was 1.11. Comparing it with the current 122.41 and 1.11 - 188.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ETHU stock split?
Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.93, and 2025.17% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 114.93
- 시가
- 115.24
- Bid
- 122.41
- Ask
- 122.71
- 저가
- 114.84
- 고가
- 124.67
- 볼륨
- 9.834 K
- 일일 변동
- 6.51%
- 월 변동
- -14.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 6275.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 2025.17%