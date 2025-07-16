ETHU: Ether Strategy ETF
今日ETHU汇率已更改6.51%。当日，交易品种以低点114.84和高点124.67进行交易。
关注Ether Strategy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
What is ETHU stock price today?
Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) stock is priced at 122.41 today. It trades within 6.51%, yesterday's close was 114.93, and trading volume reached 9834.
Does ETHU stock pay dividends?
Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 122.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2025.17% and USD.
How to buy ETHU stock?
You can buy Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) shares at the current price of 122.41. Orders are usually placed near 122.41 or 122.71, while 9834 and 6.22% show market activity.
How to invest into ETHU stock?
Investing in Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.11 - 188.72 and current price 122.41. Many compare -14.99% and 6275.52% before placing orders at 122.41 or 122.71.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) in the past year was 188.72. Within 1.11 - 188.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) over the year was 1.11. Comparing it with the current 122.41 and 1.11 - 188.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ETHU stock split?
Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.93, and 2025.17% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 114.93
- 开盘价
- 115.24
- 卖价
- 122.41
- 买价
- 122.71
- 最低价
- 114.84
- 最高价
- 124.67
- 交易量
- 9.834 K
- 日变化
- 6.51%
- 月变化
- -14.99%
- 6个月变化
- 6275.52%
- 年变化
- 2025.17%