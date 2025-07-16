- Panoramica
ETHU: Ether Strategy ETF
Il tasso di cambio ETHU ha avuto una variazione del 6.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 114.84 e ad un massimo di 124.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Ether Strategy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ETHU News
Domande Frequenti
What is ETHU stock price today?
Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) stock is priced at 122.41 today. It trades within 6.51%, yesterday's close was 114.93, and trading volume reached 9834.
Does ETHU stock pay dividends?
Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 122.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2025.17% and USD.
How to buy ETHU stock?
You can buy Ether Strategy ETF (ETHU) shares at the current price of 122.41. Orders are usually placed near 122.41 or 122.71, while 9834 and 6.22% show market activity.
How to invest into ETHU stock?
Investing in Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.11 - 188.72 and current price 122.41. Many compare -14.99% and 6275.52% before placing orders at 122.41 or 122.71.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) in the past year was 188.72. Within 1.11 - 188.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.93 helps spot resistance levels.
What are 2x Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) over the year was 1.11. Comparing it with the current 122.41 and 1.11 - 188.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did ETHU stock split?
Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.93, and 2025.17% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 114.93
- Apertura
- 115.24
- Bid
- 122.41
- Ask
- 122.71
- Minimo
- 114.84
- Massimo
- 124.67
- Volume
- 9.834 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -14.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6275.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2025.17%