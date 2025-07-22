通貨 / ED
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ED: Consolidated Edison Inc
96.36 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EDの今日の為替レートは、-0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり95.70の安値と96.91の高値で取引されました。
Consolidated Edison Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ED News
- VPU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- 7 Best Dividend Champions to Buy Now
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- BofA double-downgrades Consolidated Edison on regulatory headwinds, shares slip
- Why Consolidated Edison (ED) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Consolidated Edison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Mizuho raises Consolidated Edison stock price target to $112 on solid earnings
- Con Edison (ED) Q2 Net Income Jumps 22%
- Consolidated Edison earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Con Ed (ED) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Consolidated Edison (ED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Con Edison elects SBA Communications CEO Brendan Cavanagh to board
- NiSource (NI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gear Up for Con Ed (ED) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Consolidated Edison (ED) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Consolidated Edison Stock We Don't?
- Xcel Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- CenterPoint Energy Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y
- American Electric Power to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
1日のレンジ
95.70 96.91
1年のレンジ
87.28 114.87
- 以前の終値
- 96.41
- 始値
- 96.10
- 買値
- 96.36
- 買値
- 96.66
- 安値
- 95.70
- 高値
- 96.91
- 出来高
- 3.715 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.00%
- 1年の変化
- -7.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K