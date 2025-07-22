クォートセクション
通貨 / ED
ED: Consolidated Edison Inc

96.36 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EDの今日の為替レートは、-0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり95.70の安値と96.91の高値で取引されました。

Consolidated Edison Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

ED News

1日のレンジ
95.70 96.91
1年のレンジ
87.28 114.87
以前の終値
96.41
始値
96.10
買値
96.36
買値
96.66
安値
95.70
高値
96.91
出来高
3.715 K
1日の変化
-0.05%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.78%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.00%
1年の変化
-7.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K