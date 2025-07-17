货币 / ED
ED: Consolidated Edison Inc
95.58 USD 1.41 (1.45%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ED汇率已更改-1.45%。当日，交易品种以低点95.26和高点96.88进行交易。
关注Consolidated Edison Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ED新闻
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- 7 Best Dividend Champions to Buy Now
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- BofA double-downgrades Consolidated Edison on regulatory headwinds, shares slip
- Why Consolidated Edison (ED) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Consolidated Edison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Mizuho raises Consolidated Edison stock price target to $112 on solid earnings
- Con Edison (ED) Q2 Net Income Jumps 22%
- Consolidated Edison earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Con Ed (ED) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Consolidated Edison (ED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Con Edison elects SBA Communications CEO Brendan Cavanagh to board
- NiSource (NI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gear Up for Con Ed (ED) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Consolidated Edison (ED) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Consolidated Edison Stock We Don't?
- Xcel Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- CenterPoint Energy Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y
- American Electric Power to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Con Edison declares quarterly dividend of 85 cents per share
日范围
95.26 96.88
年范围
87.28 114.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 96.99
- 开盘价
- 96.67
- 卖价
- 95.58
- 买价
- 95.88
- 最低价
- 95.26
- 最高价
- 96.88
- 交易量
- 3.339 K
- 日变化
- -1.45%
- 月变化
- -2.58%
- 6个月变化
- -12.71%
- 年变化
- -8.32%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值