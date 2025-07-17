Currencies / ED
ED: Consolidated Edison Inc
95.67 USD 1.32 (1.36%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ED exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.62 and at a high of 96.88.
Follow Consolidated Edison Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ED News
Daily Range
95.62 96.88
Year Range
87.28 114.87
- Previous Close
- 96.99
- Open
- 96.67
- Bid
- 95.67
- Ask
- 95.97
- Low
- 95.62
- High
- 96.88
- Volume
- 1.128 K
- Daily Change
- -1.36%
- Month Change
- -2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.63%
- Year Change
- -8.23%
