ED: Consolidated Edison Inc
96.35 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ED ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.90 e ad un massimo di 96.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Consolidated Edison Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
95.90 96.87
Intervallo Annuale
87.28 114.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 96.36
- Apertura
- 96.85
- Bid
- 96.35
- Ask
- 96.65
- Minimo
- 95.90
- Massimo
- 96.87
- Volume
- 3.461 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.58%
20 settembre, sabato