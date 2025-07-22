QuotazioniSezioni
ED: Consolidated Edison Inc

96.35 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ED ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.90 e ad un massimo di 96.87.

Segui le dinamiche di Consolidated Edison Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
95.90 96.87
Intervallo Annuale
87.28 114.87
Chiusura Precedente
96.36
Apertura
96.85
Bid
96.35
Ask
96.65
Minimo
95.90
Massimo
96.87
Volume
3.461 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.01%
Variazione Mensile
-1.79%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.01%
Variazione Annuale
-7.58%
