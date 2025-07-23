通貨 / CAN
CAN: Canaan Inc - American Depositary Shares
0.82 USD 0.01 (1.23%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CANの今日の為替レートは、1.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.81の安値と0.84の高値で取引されました。
Canaan Inc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CAN News
- Bollore stock falls after flat H1 revenues, industry segment decline
- ベンチマーク社、Canaan株に対する「買い」評価を維持、目標価格2.00ドルを据え置き
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Canaan stock, maintains $2.00 price target
- Canaan reports 10% increase in monthly bitcoin mining, holds 1,547 BTC
- Canaan partners with Luxor to offer bitcoin miner financing
- Earnings call transcript: Canaan Inc. Q2 2025 reveals revenue miss, EPS surprise
- Rosenblatt lowers Canaan stock price target to $4 on U.S. tariff impact
- Canaan Inc. (CAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canaan (CAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Canaan misses Q2 estimates despite record mining revenue, shares slip nearly 3%
- Canaan earnings missed by $0.98, revenue fell short of estimates
- Canaan mines 89 bitcoins in July amid operational adjustments
- Canaan secures additional order for immersion miners from CleanSpark
- Canaan adopts policy to hold bitcoin as primary reserve asset
- Canaan adopts bitcoin holding policy, reports 1,484 bitcoin reserves
- Investor completes sale of converted Canaan shares in open market
1日のレンジ
0.81 0.84
1年のレンジ
0.53 3.28
- 以前の終値
- 0.81
- 始値
- 0.83
- 買値
- 0.82
- 買値
- 1.12
- 安値
- 0.81
- 高値
- 0.84
- 出来高
- 10.308 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.87%
- 1年の変化
- -18.81%
