CAN
CAN: Canaan Inc - American Depositary Shares
0.79 USD 0.03 (3.66%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAN exchange rate has changed by -3.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.77 and at a high of 0.82.
Follow Canaan Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAN News
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Canaan stock, maintains $2.00 price target
- Canaan reports 10% increase in monthly bitcoin mining, holds 1,547 BTC
- Canaan partners with Luxor to offer bitcoin miner financing
- Earnings call transcript: Canaan Inc. Q2 2025 reveals revenue miss, EPS surprise
- Rosenblatt lowers Canaan stock price target to $4 on U.S. tariff impact
- Canaan Inc. (CAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canaan (CAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Canaan misses Q2 estimates despite record mining revenue, shares slip nearly 3%
- Canaan earnings missed by $0.98, revenue fell short of estimates
- Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Canaan mines 89 bitcoins in July amid operational adjustments
- Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Canaan secures additional order for immersion miners from CleanSpark
- Canaan adopts policy to hold bitcoin as primary reserve asset
- Canaan adopts bitcoin holding policy, reports 1,484 bitcoin reserves
- FTSE 100 today: AstraZeneca, Barclays earnings lift index, pound weakens to $1.33
- Canal+ shares surge as H1 results align with upgraded guidance
- Investor completes sale of converted Canaan shares in open market
- South African competition tribunal approves Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice
- Canaan to supply Cipher Mining with 6,840 bitcoin miners in Q3 2025
- Palantir, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
Daily Range
0.77 0.82
Year Range
0.53 3.28
- Previous Close
- 0.82
- Open
- 0.82
- Bid
- 0.79
- Ask
- 1.09
- Low
- 0.77
- High
- 0.82
- Volume
- 8.246 K
- Daily Change
- -3.66%
- Month Change
- 8.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.24%
- Year Change
- -21.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%