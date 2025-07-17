货币 / CAN
CAN: Canaan Inc - American Depositary Shares
0.79 USD 0.02 (2.47%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CAN汇率已更改-2.47%。当日，交易品种以低点0.79和高点0.80进行交易。
关注Canaan Inc - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CAN新闻
- Benchmark重申Canaan股票买入评级，维持2.00美元目标价
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Canaan stock, maintains $2.00 price target
- Canaan reports 10% increase in monthly bitcoin mining, holds 1,547 BTC
- Canaan partners with Luxor to offer bitcoin miner financing
- Earnings call transcript: Canaan Inc. Q2 2025 reveals revenue miss, EPS surprise
- Rosenblatt lowers Canaan stock price target to $4 on U.S. tariff impact
- Canaan Inc. (CAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canaan (CAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Canaan misses Q2 estimates despite record mining revenue, shares slip nearly 3%
- Canaan earnings missed by $0.98, revenue fell short of estimates
- Canaan mines 89 bitcoins in July amid operational adjustments
- Canaan secures additional order for immersion miners from CleanSpark
- Canaan adopts policy to hold bitcoin as primary reserve asset
- Canaan adopts bitcoin holding policy, reports 1,484 bitcoin reserves
- Investor completes sale of converted Canaan shares in open market
- Canaan to supply Cipher Mining with 6,840 bitcoin miners in Q3 2025
日范围
0.79 0.80
年范围
0.53 3.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.81
- 开盘价
- 0.80
- 卖价
- 0.79
- 买价
- 1.09
- 最低价
- 0.79
- 最高价
- 0.80
- 交易量
- 975
- 日变化
- -2.47%
- 月变化
- 8.22%
- 6个月变化
- -11.24%
- 年变化
- -21.78%
