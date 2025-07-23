통화 / CAN
CAN: Canaan Inc - American Depositary Shares
0.78 USD 0.04 (4.88%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CAN 환율이 오늘 -4.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.77이고 고가는 0.82이었습니다.
Canaan Inc - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CAN News
일일 변동 비율
0.77 0.82
년간 변동
0.53 3.28
- 이전 종가
- 0.82
- 시가
- 0.82
- Bid
- 0.78
- Ask
- 1.08
- 저가
- 0.77
- 고가
- 0.82
- 볼륨
- 14.411 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.88%
- 월 변동
- 6.85%
- 6개월 변동
- -12.36%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.77%
