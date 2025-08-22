通貨 / BJ
BJ: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
97.78 USD 1.47 (1.48%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BJの今日の為替レートは、-1.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり97.50の安値と99.10の高値で取引されました。
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
97.50 99.10
1年のレンジ
81.84 121.10
- 以前の終値
- 99.25
- 始値
- 99.07
- 買値
- 97.78
- 買値
- 98.08
- 安値
- 97.50
- 高値
- 99.10
- 出来高
- 2.297 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.32%
- 1年の変化
- 17.81%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B