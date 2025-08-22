货币 / BJ
BJ: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
99.45 USD 0.31 (0.31%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BJ汇率已更改-0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点97.95和高点99.84进行交易。
关注BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
97.95 99.84
年范围
81.84 121.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 99.76
- 开盘价
- 99.24
- 卖价
- 99.45
- 买价
- 99.75
- 最低价
- 97.95
- 最高价
- 99.84
- 交易量
- 3.994 K
- 日变化
- -0.31%
- 月变化
- 1.25%
- 6个月变化
- -12.85%
- 年变化
- 19.82%
