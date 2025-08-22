Valute / BJ
BJ: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
96.02 USD 1.76 (1.80%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BJ ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.25 e ad un massimo di 97.78.
Segui le dinamiche di BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
95.25 97.78
Intervallo Annuale
81.84 121.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 97.78
- Apertura
- 97.78
- Bid
- 96.02
- Ask
- 96.32
- Minimo
- 95.25
- Massimo
- 97.78
- Volume
- 6.824 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.69%
20 settembre, sabato