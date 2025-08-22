QuotazioniSezioni
BJ: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

96.02 USD 1.76 (1.80%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BJ ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.25 e ad un massimo di 97.78.

Segui le dinamiche di BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
95.25 97.78
Intervallo Annuale
81.84 121.10
Chiusura Precedente
97.78
Apertura
97.78
Bid
96.02
Ask
96.32
Minimo
95.25
Massimo
97.78
Volume
6.824 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.80%
Variazione Mensile
-2.24%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.86%
Variazione Annuale
15.69%
