BJ: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
98.41 USD 1.35 (1.35%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BJ exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.95 and at a high of 99.83.
Follow BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
97.95 99.83
Year Range
81.84 121.10
- Previous Close
- 99.76
- Open
- 99.24
- Bid
- 98.41
- Ask
- 98.71
- Low
- 97.95
- High
- 99.83
- Volume
- 1.474 K
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.77%
- Year Change
- 18.57%
