通貨 / US2000
US2000: US Small Cap 2000 Index

2468.46 USD 2.71 (0.11%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

US2000の今日の為替レートは、-0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2461.85の安値と2480.27の高値で取引されました。

US Small Cap 2000 Indexダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2461.85 2480.27
1年のレンジ
1698.04 2480.27
以前の終値
2471.17
始値
2471.75
買値
2468.46
買値
2468.76
安値
2461.85
高値
2480.27
出来高
13.178 K
1日の変化
-0.11%
1ヶ月の変化
3.01%
6ヶ月の変化
14.01%
1年の変化
11.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
