通貨 / US2000
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
US2000: US Small Cap 2000 Index
2468.46 USD 2.71 (0.11%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
US2000の今日の為替レートは、-0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2461.85の安値と2480.27の高値で取引されました。
US Small Cap 2000 Indexダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
US2000 News
- Russell 2000 scores fresh record for the first time in 4 years. Why the small-cap rally still has room to run.
- ラッセル2000指数が過去最高値を更新
- Russell 2000 index hits record high
- InvestingProの6月の過大評価警告が的中、ボイジャー・テックが46%下落
- InvestingPro’s June overvaluation alert proves accurate as Voyager Tech falls 46%
- S&P 500, Nasdaq futures hit record high after Fed points to further rate cuts
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, markets not sure where to look
- Markets didn’t know which way to go after Wednesday’s Fed rate cut. Expect more volatility ahead.
- Chaince Securities、Trident Digitalのための2.6百万ドルの資金調達を完了
- Hedge funds turn sellers of equities, institutions extend buying streak: BofA
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- Analysis-Fed rate cuts could set stage for broader US stock gains
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- ニュージェネレーション・エアロスペースがAIROグループ株式を7.05百万ドルで売却
- エアロ・グループ・ホールディングスのCEOバーンズ氏、3.1百万ドル相当の株式を売却
- AIROグループの会長カトゥリア氏、886万ドル相当の株式を売却
- New generation aerospace sells AIRO Group shares for $7.05 million
- Airo group executive chairman Kathuria sells $8.86m in shares
- First Internet Bancorp、四半期配当を1株あたり0.06ドルと発表
- 11 fast-growing small-cap stocks that could get a boost from the Fed’s next move
- H.C.ワインライト、レゾルブAIの目標株価を4ドルから9ドルに引き上げ
1日のレンジ
2461.85 2480.27
1年のレンジ
1698.04 2480.27
- 以前の終値
- 2471.17
- 始値
- 2471.75
- 買値
- 2468.46
- 買値
- 2468.76
- 安値
- 2461.85
- 高値
- 2480.27
- 出来高
- 13.178 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.01%
- 1年の変化
- 11.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K